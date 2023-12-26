The Posthumous Style
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How Do We Escape the Panopticon?
By Recognizing the Internet as the New Post Road
Dec 13
•
V. N. Alexander
21
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
How Do We Escape the Panopticon?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
November 2024
The Transhumanist Movement and State-Run Euthanasia
Thank You for your Sacrifice
Nov 8
•
V. N. Alexander
24
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
The Transhumanist Movement and State-Run Euthanasia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
September 2024
Remember when Matt Taibbi Bullied 9/11 Truthers?
I came out as a truther in 2015 with my 9/11 novel, Locus Amoenus. It wasn’t an easy decision. I anticipated being called "clinically insane," a…
Sep 6
•
V. N. Alexander
25
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
Remember when Matt Taibbi Bullied 9/11 Truthers?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
May 2024
Anti-War Mothers
Celebrating Mother's Day in the US
May 12
•
V. N. Alexander
16
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
Anti-War Mothers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
April 2024
Neuralink Does Not Read Minds and Never Will
Here's Why
Apr 3
•
V. N. Alexander
27
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
Neuralink Does Not Read Minds and Never Will
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
January 2024
Why AI can never Mate with Humans:
Scientists try to use brain cells in a computer
Jan 25
•
V. N. Alexander
14
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
Why AI can never Mate with Humans:
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
December 2023
2023 Was the Year of the ChatGPT-4 Scare
What's Next?
Dec 26, 2023
•
V. N. Alexander
15
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
2023 Was the Year of the ChatGPT-4 Scare
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
September 2023
How do we Reach the Brainwashed?
The antidote to propaganda is art. Thoughts on retelling the stories of 9/11 and C0VlD-19.
Sep 4, 2023
•
V. N. Alexander
23
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
How do we Reach the Brainwashed?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
May 2023
The Elephant in the Womb
It's altogether more more inspiring than the one in the room!
Published on World in Transition
•
May 28, 2023
The Open Society and its New Enemies: Shutting the Back Door to Tyranny
Modern "Big Science" has rendered dangerous tendencies toward totalitarianism. It is time for a return to Popperian views on Science to protect…
Published on Popular Rationalism
•
May 25, 2023
April 2023
Who Wants a Brain Machine Interface?
An essay on tech-hype and the ethics of mind-reading
Apr 28, 2023
•
V. N. Alexander
13
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
Who Wants a Brain Machine Interface?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
January 2023
How to Out-Propaganda Propaganda
Writing tips for the hopeless
Jan 28, 2023
•
V. N. Alexander
10
Share this post
The Posthumous Style
How to Out-Propaganda Propaganda
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2024 V. N. Alexander
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts