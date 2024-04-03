The Posthumous Style

Rob (c137)
Apr 7, 2024

Yep!

Besides the huge medical issues of implants and the left brain points made in the article, there's another huge issue with trying to read thoughts or implant thoughts.

We all code information differently based on our past experience which structures our brain.

We all have a different “language” or format of the way we store and process information in our brains.

Thus, there’s no easy way to read or write memories and thoughts.

The furthest they got is crude. Zapping certain areas to induce or inhibit certain areas can change the way information is processed. It’s sort of like how trauma can wire the brain.

However, this is like banging your computer randomly in order to get it to open up your browser etc…. It’s brute force garbage.

Valerie Grimes, Hypnotist
Apr 4, 2024

Reminds me of the "assistance" given to farmers decades ago and who are stuck (in their minds) in an unhealthy, unsustainable system. But maybe machine and synthetic assistance on their farms leaves them time to play video games til 6 am.

