Rob (c137)
May 12, 2024

I was fine with Kennedy following the Zionist line.

I figured he was doing this to get the power to be on the ballot.

But then, the libertarians (with a lot of ballot access) were courting him and he decided to go on a difficult mission of reinventing the wheel with ballot access from scratch.

Perhaps there was a reason... I don't know.

But this showed his crazy obsession... He didn't need to say this... it's cold and sick and honestly, crazy. Imagine all the mothers in Gaza seeing their kids being starved and bombed!

"The Palestinian people are arguably the most pampered people by international aid organizations in the history of the world”

https://twitter.com/i/status/1735751321561485760

He could have just went along his way, but maybe the brain worms ate his humanity?

From another mother who lost her son to war, Cindy Sheehan.

https://cindysheehan.substack.com/p/large-ego-brain-no-brain-brain-worms

Valerie Grimes
Valerie Grimes
May 12, 2024

Thank you for this article. The history I had never heard. Or herstory?

