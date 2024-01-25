The Posthumous Style

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Jan 25, 2024

Thank you. I fully agree with your conclusions. The transhuman road is a dead-end ultimately and the drivers behind it, are seriously flawed. Let's just become better humans, who use technology in a way that respects humanity and the larger Natural world we are a part of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 13

They're desperate because they hit a physical limit with digital chips.

They first hit a limit on speed, the cycles of calculation per second.

Then as they shrunk the chips, they hit a limit on power and heat dissipation.

My desktop's processor from 2018 gets a similar power vs performance as the chips today.

GPU chips which the AI is reliant on also hit limits on efficiency.

Quantum computing is a farce because after all, quantum theory is delusional and ignores the methods used. For example, the double slit experiment ignored the fact that any detector uses energy and changes the outcome. Observer effect my ass. It's the physical detector effect!

But what do we expect from an insane society that values geniuses with the heads in the clouds over practical science? 😂

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by V. N. Alexander and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 V. N. Alexander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture