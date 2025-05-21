The Posthumous Style

Rob (c137)
4d

I remember hearing before COVID they had an AI analyze vaccine safety data to come up with a conclusion on whether they were safe or problematic.

The AI said that vaccines were safe and vaccines were unsafe.

It could not tell the difference between legitimately done studies and the slop that passes for peer review.

Nowadays AI will spout the BS official safety line. If corrected it will say there are issues but this is not permanent. The corrections are there to make us think that it's a bug, not a feature.

Same with hallucination. The 60mins Google bard interview had made up titles and authors which were cited. How exactly did the AI language model do this if it's just scraping information? Also, why did they not edit that out or redo the demonstration? Because it is not a bug, but a feature that excuses when AI lies for the establishment.

Like you, I'm boggled that the engineers cannot see this.

Perhaps they are disabled in thinking... 😂

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
4d

In addition to "holy f-ing sh*t!" I would add, "What a clusterf***!" A bunch of illogical human beings creating an entity that is logical except when it isn't, based on data from a world of illogical human beings. What could possibly go wrong? 🙄😂

