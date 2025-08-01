The Posthumous Style

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
Aug 2Edited

I'm really appreciating you diving deep on this topic.

I've long felt that AI "safety" discussion was specifically to confuse the public about these technologies as a whole. It has added nothing to addressing actual risks but has generated a lot of hype.

To me, you're directly striking at the root issue. That by defining "AI" tools as magic or special there can be slight of hand to change hard-won long established rules.

Wholeheartedly behind your AI framework, this is excellent!

(Really appreciate the shout out!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 V. N. Alexander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture