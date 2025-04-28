The Posthumous Style

Rob (c137)
Apr 28Edited

Parasites on top with smart dummies working for them. Here is a good contrast between people like that and truly intelligent people like you.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

The other day I was listening to Eagleman's podcast and his guest said that in the 90s, only 3 decades ago, neuroscience thought the study of consciousness was dumb! No wonder why they think they can reduce it to some binary code.

DNA is another crazy joke. How exactly are they sure that it's only these letters? Even if they got that correct, how do they know how its coded? They expected super computing to crack the code but all we got are glow in the dark vaporware (the animal could be glowing from the injected matter itself!) I suspect GMOs are fake too and used to take control of farms. Somehow GMOs that are sterile and up in other farms. How? And if it was because the seeds blew over, that would not be the "theft" as Monsanto claimed as the seeds were paid for by somebody.

PSEUDOSCIENCE IDIOCRACY.

Brawndo's got what plants crave, it's got electrolytes! 😂

Paul Black
Apr 28

There are multi-faceted, carefully curated and woven narratives, layers, rabbit holes and dead ends, limited hangouts, controlled opposition Pied Pipers and distraction. Recommend reading this for another perspective. https://open.substack.com/pub/unbekoming/p/deception-by-design-understanding?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=b7m4j how it was done

