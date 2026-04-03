The Posthumous Style

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 3

A centralized currency would be a good thing. Why do we need the parasite middlemen banks to make profit from our savings account or interest on our loans?

Heck, we should have an AI judge things as humans are as fallible to do more guilty verdicts before lunch vs after lunch.

At least when an AI gives an answer, we can ask it why it decided that. Try and ask a judge etc who has that authority to explain their decision...

They thought AI could replace the skilled jobs but ironically AI is the best thing to replace the tons of bullshit jobs of upper management and dare I say political agencies.

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I don't think we're headed to nuclear war. Even the cold war was severely hyped. The close call stories make no sense with a system supposedly built to be automatic and/or under the control of the "football". I do not think the predator class that really call the shots of politicians are willing to nuke "their paradise" of Earth.

We were sold Orwellian fear porn for decades.

Orwell also wrote 1984 about what he experienced in British intelligence. We were always in a 1984 dystopia with the constant fear of the other sides but in reality they were in cahoots.

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Lt. Col. L. Fletcher Prouty says about this in his book, JFK: The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy. Col. Prouty, as the book jacket notes, served as the chief of special operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Kennedy years. A retired colonel of the U.S. Air Force, he ran the global system designed to provide military support for the clandestine activities of the CIA from 1955 to 1964. Prouty writes on page xxv of the Preface:

"Furthermore, the series of so-called wars since 1945 were never fought to achieve victory. They were waged for dollars, with the generals in a supernumerary role...The few bona fide U.S. Armed Forces generals who were in Vietnam were limited to managing supporting activities of combat operations in Indochina. There was always an ambassador, and frequently a CIA agent--under the cover of a general--or both in superior positions. Such is the nature of these new, "make money" wars."

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Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
Apr 14

Somehow my email got the idea you were spam, Tori. I never got this essay until I went looking for something else. Funny how that happens with my radical friends!

And just when I'm thinking that I agree with what you're saying--babam!--there I am in a reference. There's a little more I'd emphasize for the power of the caret system: it proactively distributes both the principle and interest to all 'commoners'. So the debt always equals the money in circulation. Ben Franklin said the money in the community should be 5X the money created by debt--the rest should be spent into circulation. If you 'retire' the repayment of principle and only recirculate the interest, divided equally by commoners, it won't create self-reliance.

Great perception that this is part of another psyop. I'm certain you're right. And yes to borders, although mine are economic rather than militarized. Someone only receives a mortgage dividend if they're residing where they were born or have been a long-term resident. Without USrael corporations or funding for militaries, there's no reason for migrants to leave home. And I wouldn't allow military money to be converted into carets in my commonwealth. Would you?

I didn't realize you wrote The Girlie Playhouse 30 yrs ago! It's a great time for it to be coming out.

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