The Posthumous Style

Tereza Coraggio
Nov 26

I am learning so much from you, Tori, because you teach me in a completely different language than I already know. And then I get to translate it in the languages I do know, making all sorts of new connections.

Have I mentioned that I was once getting my doctorate in the Psychology of Creativity? In one more connection to this article, Matt Ehret told me the intro to my book was the most perfect Platonic argument he'd read. I'm not as familiar with Plato as I want to be, but I've been researching Aryans (etymology heiros) as the deliberate authors of all Aryan-root languages as encoded slave colony programming. They set up the neural networks that enable us to think about abstract concepts. Sovereign meaning both the ruler and the concept of freedom is one example.

So I've been looking at AR words and proper names as codes for Heir meaning divine ruler to whom the heir-archy answers. The Greek archons meeting at Areopagus, the Greek god of wAR as Ares are obvious clues. But now I wonder if ARistotle, arguing for slavery by using the self-evident example of men's superiority over women, was a pseudonym for the ARchons. Could Plato have been the voice of women? According to his-story, women didn't speak in ancient Greece except through the fictional characters written by men. But Greece was one of the most active Goddess cultures when the Aryan invasion was evicted from Egypt and came there. I don't think they were erased, only overwritten by putting their words into the mouths of fictional men. That's one theory I'm exploring.

More later after my dance class!

Brent Robison
Nov 26

I'm currently reading IRREDUCIBLE by Federico Faggin after seeing him on an Essentia Foundation YouTube video. I'd be very interested to see how his ideas and yours align and /or differ. I'll look up your story co-written with Levin. Curious...how does co-writing even work?

