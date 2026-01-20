The Posthumous Style

Rob (c137)
Jan 20

I get the concern but I think we worried the same when the printing press, radio, and TV came out. New technology is scary and people can and do get tricked.

However....

AI is not worse than a zombie human who parrots a system whether religion or scientism. In fact, if they were honest about its use, perhaps we could have a fair shot in challenging its decisions. Imagine being able to use another AI that isn't politically and economically chained to make a counter argument.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/why-deepseek-uses-10x-less-power

Lies are easily dissolved with the truth and AI is much better at explaining why they decided a certain way than any human.

If I had the choice between an AI judge that I could challenge "why" and a human judge that could be lenient after lunch but harsh when hungry.... I would choose AI.

As for physicality, determinism, and free will, I've been reading the book Free Agents by Kevin Mitchell and I've realized that even though we have deterministic brain chemistry, the complexity of the system brings its own chaos factor which has been misinterpreted as coming from a higher source. If AI was to truly become self aware, it would need to understand the difference between itself and "the Creator". But as my link above shows, AI is nowhere close to what crude RoboCop was able to accomplish. 😂

Gavin Mounsey
Jan 28

Thanks for putting this together

I think you may appreciate this list :

https://open.substack.com/pub/gavinmounsey/p/non-ai-writers-list

