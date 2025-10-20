Director's Science Webinar Tonight
Join me for a discussion about the differences between creatures and machines
How terrible is the AI tech problem (or not) and what should we do about it? Join IPAK-EDU. org members and me for a thorough discussion. There will be time for Q&A. Tonight, Monday at 7PM ET. For more info go to Twisting Strands:
The Posthumous Style is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Meanwhile, listen to Gabriel from Libre Solutions and I talk about escaping from tech tyranny.
The Posthumous Style is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.