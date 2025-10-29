The Posthumous Style

Rob (c137)
1hEdited

I agree that AI is helpful but limited.

Like any tool, it helps to know what context you are using it in.

Like our brains, the environment can change behaviors.

Garbage in- garbage out.

If the input is lacking, the calculation will lack much effect.

This is why I think Western AI is a bit power hungry... Too much garbage data which is not from reality.

Just because you biased for a falsity doesn't make it so to the computer 😂.

http://robc137.substack.com/p/why-deepseek-uses-10x-less-power

Ai lacks a physical body to preserve as we do. It's kind of like if you took a human left hemisphere "logic" processor and used that.

The logical brain is there to serve the base brain that runs the body etc... Movement, which activates the cerebellum, which is why you remember the location you were driving while listening to certain lines in audiobooks!

The right brain is bigger picture, calculating probabilities of what is real or not. It's the bullshit detector.

Funny you mention Descartes having right brain damage.

It explains why he got so obsessed with logic and math, like the first guy here:

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

I've always done well in math but more in application than theory. I think quantum theory is left brain gone wild. When numbers don't represent reality, you get fantasy. It has delivered little real results and that's questionable based on their methods which induce interference. They're seeing shapes in clouds 😂.

I am more like the second example in my Battlestar post. 😂

1 reply by V. N. Alexander
The Word Herder
2h

Maybe... MAYBE there are secrets that we are NOT going to discover, because there ARE people like, say, Bill Gates, and there should be SOME protection! Maybe not. I don't know. And I don't feel the need to make a decision, but to just wonder. I wonder about a lot of things, and sometimes I wonder about certain things for years. I don't necessarily have to have ALL my questions answered...

That said, I doubt I will EVER believe that machines will EVER be able to think, at least, not the way we do. Machines can be extremely complex, and seem "magical," even, if we don't understand how they work.

As far as Darwin, and evolution generally, it seems to me, as a non-scientist but someone who has a pretty logical brain, that it's both logical and reasonable to think that not only could there be a Being we could call "The Creator," but that that Creator might build in a system that would include evolution...

I think it's very interesting, and fun, to think about, and discuss, these kinds of questions... to a point. I feel like at some point, we need to relax and Let Things BE. Well, most of us. There will always be those who need to study and search and seek. Okay, that's fine, too.

Anyway, interesting post!

